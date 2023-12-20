Council Will Set Guidelines for Public Comment at Meetings

ROCK SPRINGS – What should the parameters be for taking public comment during a city council meeting?

That question was what the Rock Springs City Council discussed Tuesday night, with the group opting to create a set of general guidelines for residents which will be read before the public comment portion of its meetings.

Discussion started with Mayor Max Mickelson asking the Council what guidelines they should enact to ensure the meetings run smoothly while giving residents the opportunity to speak to the Council. Councilwoman Jeannie Demas said people should have 15 minutes to speak to the Council, though other members disagreed with that amount of time. Councilman Rob Zotti said three minutes would be sufficient, but also didn’t think the Council should be strict to follow that time limit in all cases.

“I still believe and feel it is the right of our constituents to address the governing body,” Zotti said.

Councilman Larry Hickerson agrees with Zotti but said people can ramble and repeat their talking points while they’re speaking to the Council. Meanwhile, Councilman Randy Hanson said the comment portions should have some structure to allow Council meetings to move smoothly. Councilman Daniel Pedri admits making it too structured would intimidate people who want to address the Council with legitimate concerns.

“It’s not a public speaking course,” he said.

Mickelson thinks the 15-minute time limit is a very long time, saying even 10 minutes is a long time for someone to speak effectively on a topic. He also said he wants to be respectful of people taking the time to talk to the Council but said there are ways for residents to contact Council members outside of meetings. Following up on that thought, Mickelson requested the email addresses of each Council member be printed on future meeting agendas.