Councilman Shares His Side of Tuesday Night Confrontation Story

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Councilman accused of saying city employees are “corrupt and incompetent” issued a statement to clarify his side of the story and express frustration with Mayor Max Mickelson’s handling of the situation.

At the end of the Rock Springs City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Mickelson confronted Councilman Rick Milonas over comments Mickelson said Milonas made during a conversation with a resident at a local grocery store.

In his statement, Milonas fires at Mickelson’s timing on addressing the issue, saying a public Council meeting isn’t the time or place to have a discussion about legal or personnel issues, saying those topics are what executive sessions are for.

“The mayor knows better. But I’m very glad it was public! Let y’all know what’s up,” he said.

Milonas also challenges Mickelson’s allegation about what he said, saying he didn’t say the City of Rock Springs was corrupt and incompetent in a private conversation in a public place. Milonas said he meets many constituents while in Rock Springs stores and said the constituent wanted to talk to him about issues in the city that were concerning the constituent.

“All I did was listen while he raged,” Milonas said. “That’s what most people want anyway, someone to listen to them.”

Milonas said the mayor had perfect timing when coming to Milonas and the constituent while shopping and said he was a little embarrassed by what the constituent was saying. Milonas said he told the person Mickelson is the mayor, but said the constituent said he didn’t care.

Milonas said there were only two people talking with two grandchildren “wrestling around on the floor,” and alleged Mickelson was eavesdropping on the conversation.

“The last thing my constituent said to me was: ‘You have three choices. No. 1: Take a seat and keep my mouth shut. No. 2: Become part of the problem. No. 3: Try to make a difference,” Milonas said. “Can you tell my choice?”

Milonas said if Mickelson was bothered by what was being said, he should have said something at the time and not wait 10 days to ambush him at the end of the meeting with an issue not on the agenda, calling the tactic a “clear violation of public meeting rules.”