Counterfeit Money Used at Green River Business

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) said a Green River business reported a counterfeit $20 bill last week.

GRPD first mentioned the counterfeit bill to the public on Thursday, August 6.

The money was used at a business and the employee reported it to the police department. Though the bill appears to be real, but states at the top that it is “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY”. It also says on the left side, but states on the left side, “THIS NOTE IS NOT LEGAL TENDER”.

GRPD asks the public to pay attention to the money they use in transactions. Jamie Green, Green River Police Department Public Informant Officer, said they have not had another case of counterfeit monies reported.

If you receive a counterfeit bill, report it by calling dispatch at 307-875-1400.