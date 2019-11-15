Country Music Legend Carlene Carter Performs in Pinedale Nov. 21

The Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) is proud to present country music legend Carlene Carter performing live with her Nashville trio Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m. in the Sheppard (Pinedale) Auditorium.

Carter is a Grammy nominated singer-songwriter and is the daughter of country music legends June Carter and Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, and granddaughter of “Mother” Maybelle Carter of the original Carter Family. Carlene’s own career started in the late 1970s when she went to England to record her acclaimed self-titled debut album (with Graham Parker and the Rumour), and Musical Shapes (with Nick Lowe and Rockpile).

She co-wrote hit songs for Emmylou Harris (“Easy From Now On”) and The Doobie Brothers (“One Step Closer”), shared the Top 40 Pop duet “I Couldn’t Say No” with Robert Ellis Orrall, then “came home to country” in the 1990s with hits like “I Fell in Love,” “Come On Back,” “Every Little Thing,” and her own TV shows on VH1 and TNN.

​ ​

Following her 2008 Stronger CD (which Elvis Costello called “astounding”), Carlene Carter returned in 2014 with a tribute to the timeless music of her historic family that critics hailed as “a triumph,” “masterpiece,” “an album for the ages,” and “really quite perfect.”

Wherever she performs, Carlene knows that she is doing her part to honor those who came before her, in her own way. “From the day I first touched a guitar or piano,” she recalls, “my mom said, ‘You have to carry on the legacy of the Carter Family music. It’s supposed to be passed on and passed around.'” Nearly a century after their first recordings changed the course of American music, that circle remains unbroken by Carlene Carter.

TICKETS Tickets for Carlene Carter are available online at pinedalefinearts.com and locally at Pine Coffee Supply The Cowboy Shop, Office Outlets, The Big Piney Library and at The door the night of the performance. Ticket prices are $20 adults / $7 students /

$2 extra at the door.

Discounted Lodging

PFAC is excited to be teaming with 4 local hotels that will offer discounted rates for those travelling out-of-county to the show. Use discount code: PFAC when booking lodging at (Must call in to take advantage of discounted rates):

Hampton Inn & Suites Pinedale: (307) 367-6700

Baymont Inn: (307) 367-8300

Pinedale’s Cozy-Cabins: (307) 367-3401

Best Western Pinedale: (307) 367-6869

Chambers House B&B: (307) 367-2168

High Country Suites: (307) 367-5770

Sundance Motel: (307) 367-4789

The Lodge at Pinedale (307) 367-8800

The Log Cabin (307) 367-4579

This event is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support in part from the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the Wyoming Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts which believes a great nation deserves great art, Sublette BOCES #1, Western Sublette BOCES #9, the Sublette County Recreation Board, the Wyoming Community Foundation – Sublette, Tegelers & Associates, Ultra, Andeavor, The Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF) & The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.

For more information please visit www.pinedalefinearts.com or call (307) 367-7322.

And be sure to find us on Facebook and Instagram!

