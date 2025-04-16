Country Star Chase Matthew Plays at Sweetwater County Fair

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming’s Big Show will bring Chase Matthew to the stage July 31 at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Matthew is turning heads and packing venues with his high-energy performances and raw, authentic sound. The Nashville native is fresh off his headline “Come Get Your Memory Tour,” selling out shows across the country and bringing his distinct “country-or-nothing” attitude to fans everywhere. His latest singles, including “Backroads of My Mind”, “Missin’ Me Missin’ You,” and his current radio hit “Darlin’,” are continuing to climb the charts and showcase his signature low-slung vocal twang.

Since the release of his debut album “Born for This,” Matthew has earned a reputation for his rowdy live shows, relatable lyrics, and ability to connect with audiences. He recently played a sold-out hometown show in Nashville and has shared stages with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, further solidifying his place as one of country’s most exciting newcomers.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Chase Matthew represents the future of country music,” Kandi Pendleton, Executive Director of the Sweetwater Events Complex said. “He brings authenticity, passion, and a sound that fans in Sweetwater County are going to love. We’re thrilled to have him join this year’s incredible lineup.”

Chase Matthew’s concert is free with fair admission, part of a full week of music, carnival rides, food, livestock shows, and family fun at Wyoming’s Big Show, running July 29 through August 2.

For the full concert lineup and more event details, visit www.sweetwaterevents.com.