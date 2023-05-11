Country Super Star Randy Houser to Perform at Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring county super star Randy Houser to Wyoming’s Big Show on Saturday, August 5, at 8:30 p.m.

Country crooner Randy Houser may have started off in the music industry as a songwriter, but now the Mississippi-born musician focuses more on belting out the tunes at arena concerts nationwide. With an inimitable voice The New York Times describes as “wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over,” Randy Houser racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits and more than four million in singles sales to date with his Stoney Creek Records album How Country Feels.

Houser topped the charts with the title track, “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss” (also his first No. 1 as a songwriter) and earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated “Like A Cowboy.” Houser added a fourth No. 1 to his catalogue with “We Went” from his 2016 album, Fired Up. Houser’s sixth studio album, Note To Self, is available now via Magnolia Music Group and features 10 tracks all co-written by the Mississippi native. Currently in the top 30 and climbing at Country radio, lead single and title track “Note To Self” marked his “powerful return” following 2019’s critically-acclaimed album Magnolia, with Music Row boasting the Mississippi-native “remains one of country music’s very finest vocalists.”

