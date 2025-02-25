Countryman to Retire from WGFD Green River Region in March

GREEN RIVER — After more than 20 years of dedicated service to Wyoming’s wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts, Andy Countryman is set to retire from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in March.

Countryman began his career with the WGFD in 2003 as a wildlife technician in Casper before becoming a game warden trainee in Jackson. He went on to serve as a game warden in Lusk and Kemmerer, where he developed a reputation for his strong investigative skills, mentorship of new employees and ability to build positive relationships with landowners.

In 2012, Countryman became the Green River Region Access Coordinator, overseeing public access programs that provide hunting and fishing opportunities across the state. His work included managing Access Yes areas in four regions, including the National Elk Refuge and the state’s largest hunter management area —Bear River Divide. In 2017, he received the Green River Peer Recognition Award for outstanding contributions to the department and his colleagues.

“Andy’s impact on public access in Wyoming is immeasurable,” Todd Graham, WGFD wildlife supervisor in the Green River Region said. “He has been instrumental in securing and maintaining access agreements that benefit sportspeople while fostering strong relationships with landowners. His leadership and expertise will be greatly missed.”

Countryman’s career has been defined by his commitment to wildlife conservation, public service and mentorship. His ability to navigate complex access agreements and his dedication to ensuring quality outdoor experiences for hunters and anglers have left a lasting legacy.