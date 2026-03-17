County Approves Public Records Request Resolution, Sells Property

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution adding fees for certain public records requests and began the process of conveying the former county vehicle maintenance garage in Rock Springs.

Commissioners approved Resolution 26-03-CL-02 to add fees for some public records requests, aligning county policy with state standards. Sweetwater County Clerk Cynthia Swenson said the change will not affect typical requests.

The fees apply to large or complex requests, such as those seeking all written checks and invoices from a full year, Swenson said.

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“This is for records requests that go beyond what we are asked for on a daily basis,” she said.

Swenson also clarified that “supervising copying” does not mean staff watch someone make copies. Instead, it applies when records must be taken off-site for reproduction.

For example, she said, large maps cannot be copied with courthouse equipment. In those cases, a clerk’s office employee must accompany the records to an outside business to ensure they remain in view at all times.

Sale of County Property

After an executive session, Chairman Keaton West directed staff to explore the sale of the former vehicle maintenance garage at 430 Blair Ave.

During a Feb. 17 meeting, the board also announced the pending sale of another county property at 1616 W. Second Street in Rock Springs. West confirmed the Road and Bridge building had been sold on March 13 to Tri Vista LLC out of Casper.

The sales come after the county consolidated many of its operations into the former Knight Oil Tools facilities.