County Archery Range Vandalized and Equipment Stolen; Sheriff’s Office is Investigating

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Archery Range has been vandalized and county equipment was stolen. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the range, located at County Road 9 south of Rock Springs, when the vandalism and theft were discovered.

Missing is a blue county-owned 2006 Polaris 450 Sportsman four-wheeler and a black 2006 Husky utility trailer. Representative photographs of both are shown here.

Authorities ask that people be on the lookout for the stolen equipment. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (307) 875-1400. Calls will be handled with discretion.