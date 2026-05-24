County Athletes Compete On 4A State Stage

CASPER — Rock Springs and Green River closed out the Wyoming 4A State Track and Field Championships with multiple top-10 finishes, highlighted by Brianna Dale’s fourth-place performance in the girls pole vault.

Dale recorded the highest finish among the two 4A Sweetwater County programs, clearing 11 feet to place fourth for Rock Springs and score 4.5 team points. The Tigers finished 12th in the girls standings with 4.5 points and 12th in the boys standings with four points.

Rock Springs also earned a top-five finish in the boys 4×400-meter relay, where Brandon Swigart, Sergio Sisneros, Yazdhel Casas and Trace Walker placed fifth in 3:27.70. According to MileSplit, the mark ranked as the sixth-fastest time in school history.

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Green River sent four girls and no boys to this year’s state meet, with all four athletes finishing inside the top 15 in their respective events.

The Lady Wolves were led by strong performances in the throwing events, where Sophia Arnold placed seventh in the girls shot put with a throw of 36-1.25 and Amanda Davis finished eighth in the discus at 120-10.

Athena Clement added a 14th-place finish in the girls high jump after clearing 4-9, while Alayna Kellhofer placed 15th in the girls triple jump at 32-9.75. Green River tied for 13th in the girls team standings with three points.

Rock Springs added several finishes inside the top 15 individually. Sergio Sisneros placed 11th in the boys’ high jump after clearing 5-11. Aria Wheeler placed 12th in the girls 1600-meter run in 5:21.24 and 13th in the 800 in 2:26.42. Lilia Faudoa finished 13th in the girls discus with a throw of 110-5, while Austin Pfeifer placed 14th in the boys discus at 122-10.

Additional finishes included Rock Springs’ girls 1600 sprint medley relay team of Lilly Bodenhagen, Kaarlie Karins, Aria Wheeler and Hazel Wheeler, which placed 10th in 4:28.80. The Tigers’ boys sprint medley relay team of Gustavo Marmorato, Goodluck Wanjoku, Brandon Swigart and William Maes finished ninth in 3:59.41. Unfortunately, both of these finishes were at the bottom of the pack for 4A.

Natrona County won the 4A girls state championship with 132 points, while Sheridan captured the boys title with 158 points.