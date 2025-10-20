County Board to Hear Solid Waste District Expansion Proposal

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Solid Waste Disposal District No. 1 will present a proposal to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday to expand its service area and tax districts to cover Green River, Jamestown, and more. It’s a move officials say will improve efficiency, protect the environment and reduce costs for residents.

Dan Chetterbock, representing the SCSWD No. 1, is scheduled to speak Tuesday morning during the commissioners’ meeting. The presentation will outline plans to add five tax districts and incorporate areas including Green River, Jamestown and surrounding communities.

According to the district, the expansion would allow for new recycling and composting programs, a tire repository, and the purchase of a shredder, extending landfill life and minimizing environmental impacts. Chetterbock said the changes could also stabilize long-term funding and eliminate the need for future landfill construction.

For homeowners, the proposed expansion would mean an estimated 3.9% increase in annual property tax.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.