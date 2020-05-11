County Buildings to Reopen May 18

SWEETWATER COUNTY— Sweetwater County public buildings will reopen to the public on Monday, May 18, under a few guidelines.

Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the buildings have been closed to the public for several weeks and operations have been taking place online or in some cases by appointment.

However, as the state moves toward reopening, the Sweetwater County Commissioners voted 5-0 to reopen the buildings to the public on Monday, May 18.

The reopening plan is happening with five safety recommendations, which include physical distancing, cloth face coverings, proper handwashing, cleaning surfaces, and staying home if sick or ordered to self quarantine by a public health official.

All guests to the buildings are to keep 6 feet of distance between themselves and others outside of their immediate household, and they are to avoid gatherings of over 10 people. In addition, anyone in the buildings are recommended to wear a face covering.

The building closures were enacted to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the county also discovered it helped them reexamine the efficiency of their services.

Therefore, part of the reopening plan is to continue to expand and develop alternative service delivery methods. These alternative services will take place in the areas of online services, mail and drop boxes, video conferencing, technology, remote payment, and public access.

The buildings are not opening until May 18 to allow the county to get information out to the pubic, as well as get proper face coverings for all staff.

To help enforce social distancing guidelines at the County Courthouse, there will be at-door screenings, and designated entrances and exits to ensure visitors do not cross paths entering and exiting the buildings.

For more details on all the county buildings’ reopening plans, check out the plan details here.

The commissioners met via teleconferencing Monday morning to vote on reopening the buildings, however, the next commissioner meeting will be taking place once again at the County Courthouse on Tuesday, May 19 at 8:30 am.