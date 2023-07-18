County Commission Approves Investment Policy

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission voted 3-1 to approve the county’s new investment policy, which is required by Wyoming statute.

Commissioner Robb Slaughter was the one vote against approving the policy. He expressed concerns with investing in corporate bonds and mutual funds, as he believes that would create additional risk for taxpayer dollars.

Treasurer Mark Cowan explained that the state allowing counties to invest in those types of securities is rather new in Wyoming, but several counties are including it in their investment policies.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Basically, [the investment policy] allows us to invest in the securities that we need to so that we can have a successful investment strategy. Part of that includes local banks, obviously, but the other part of that includes treasuries, bonds, and this does open us up to some corporate bonds and mutual funds or ETFs that hold treasuries. That’s kind of a new thing,” Cowan said.

The investment policy states that the county will diversify its investment instruments by security type and institution, and no more than 50 percent of the County’s total investment portfolio will be invested in a single security type. Previously, counties were more confined to investing in securities such as government pools, and U.S. Treasuries and Federal Agencies.

Slaughter, who served as Treasurer for about 30 years, said that he always tried to be conservative with investments, and that these new securities are something he wouldn’t be comfortable with.

“My philosophy was always to be extremely conservative. I felt like in investing public funds, the most important concern is the return of our principal rather than return on principal,” Slaughter said. When talking about investing into mutual funds and corporate bonds, he said, “I would not be comfortable doing that as treasurer, I’m not comfortable doing that as a Commissioner, so my concern would be that we’re creating additional risk. Is it a great risk? No, it’s not. Is it going to cost us a little bit of yield with respect to our investments? Yes it would.”

However, Cowan said that when the state had discussions in which they decided to allow counties to invest in these types of securities, they put strict “guide rails” in. He said he has to go through a fiduciary to buy these bonds and funds.

“A fiduciary is a person that we pay a percentage to to manage our account. So they do not buy instruments looking out for their best interest, or they cannot mark them up. They have to sell them to us for the price that we buy them,” Cowan said. “We pay them a percentage to do that for us, so they are looking out for our best interest when they purchase these things. So it is not necessarily my guidance or my professionalism that would be bringing these things to the table, it would be a managed professional.”

Commissioner Island Richards noted that while he understood Slaughter’s concerns, he believes Cowan was elected based on his promised ability to make good decisions for the county. Richards also echoed Cowan’s comments that the state put strict guide rails on investing in these types of securities.

“I feel like Treasurer Cowan campaigned on his ability to make good choices, and I think that the voters supported that. I’m inclined to support this as written and put my faith in him that he’s going to make good decisions and not going to lead us down a terrible path,” Richards said.

Slaughter also had a concern about the section of the policy that states, “To provide assurance that the County will be able to continue financial operations without interruption and dependent upon interest rates, satisfaction with services, the County will generally attempt to utilize at least two financial institutions as depositories.”

He said that it should not say “generally attempt” and should outright require the county to utilize two or more institutions as depositories. Cowan said that the county would continue to utilize its multiple depositories.

Treasurer Cowan also shared with the Commission the return rates from the depositories this year, which has seen a “significant bump” from the previous few years. From 2019 to 2022, the rate of return due to interest has been between $150,000 and $432,000. However, the rate of return due to interest this year is coming in at $1.1 million.

Cowan said that interest rates are projected to go down in 2025.

“Investing short term right now has kind of been my strategy because the rates have continued to climb,” he said. “Right now they’re estimating another two climbs possibly.”

The Commission approved the investment policy with a sunset at the end of March 2024. At that time, the investment policy will be reviewed by the Commission along with the depositories. The full investment policy can be viewed below.

Other Business

The Commission unanimously approved a $25 hourly rate increase for court-appointed attorneys. This will increase the hourly pay from $100 per hour to $125 per hour. Third District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson and Clerk of District Court DonnaLee Bobak believes this will make the court-appointed attorney salaries more competitive and more appropriate.

The Commission also unanimously approved contracts with the Sweetwater Events Complex, Southwest Counseling, Sweetwater County Library System, and Sweetwater County Historical Museum. These contracts agreements appropriate funding to the component units that satisfy all statutory requirements and the total number of mills dedicated to the units.

Sweetwater Events Complex Director Kandi Pendleton expressed concern with the county’s move to a voucher system for allocating funds for capital projects. In the contract, it states that the county will appropriate funding in monthly payments. She said that in the past the county gave the budgeted money all together so the Events Complex could then use it for their expenses as needed.

She said that the Events Complex reports every dollar spent at the end of the year so every dollar is accounted for. She said she understood the desire to be accountable and transparent, but she is worried about having to be reimbursed by the county after large expenses that will effect cash flow.

“It makes more sense for us to have that money and be able to expend it, that’s almost $700,000 that we’d have to expend and then get reimbursed for. So again, it’s kind of a cash flow issue on our end,” she said.

Commissioner Richards said this is “a symptom of an overall policy change,” as the county tries to get a handle on capital projects. He said the Commission is trying to do capital funding different than day to day operations.

Treasurer Cowan also noted that if the Events Complex, or any of the component agencies, need more funding for a capital project, they can come ask for it at a Commission meeting. He said this process will allow them to have the money almost instantly rather than having to wait for the mill levy funding to come in.

Chairman Keaton West said they are just trying to be as accountable as they can. While he noted that not every component unit is the same, they’re just trying to be responsible with taxpayer dollars.

Richards and West also noted that vouchers are approved weekly, so the Events Complex and other units would not have to wait for the next Commission meeting to be reimbursed. Commissioner Richards said that they are going to go the voucher route for now, and if it isn’t working they can adjust later on.