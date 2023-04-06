County Commission Moves $3 Million of Earmarked Funds for Hospital

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission voted 5-0 to move $3 million from the county reserves to the general fund for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) to use towards its lab renovation project.

The Commission already committed the funding in January, however it is now officially being moved from the reserves to the general fund. Bonnie Berry, Sweetwater County Accounting Manager, said that the funds are matching funds for the hospital’s SLIB grant.

While the Commission voted unanimously to approve the moving of funds, they did so with the understanding that the $3 million would not be given to the hospital in a lump sum. Instead, the funds would be released as MHSC vouchers for them along with construction progress.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Commissioner Robb Slaughter, who is the liaison to the hospital, said the funds were earmarked for the grant match, and that it was the hospital’s “belief that the earmark was intended to be made to them in one payment.”

However, Chairman Keaton West and Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said this was never the intention.

“I fully support our commitment to the hospital,” West said. “The timing and the necessity for needing it right now, it seems odd to me when we’re looking at a two year project that we would just essentially hand over the full $3 million one lump sum when we could invest that money and earn interest on it here. I assume that’s probably their goal on their end.”

Chairman West said that it makes sense to do the budget amendment to transfer the funds out of reserves, but not necessarily to give the lump sum.

“It’s a lot of money and I think we have the commitment there for them, but I feel like we owe it to the taxpayers to ensure that it’s going to where it’s intended to. I have full faith in the staff and the board that they’re going to do just that so I don’t mean it in that regard, but it seems odd to release that $3 million and allow them to earn the interest when we can keep it here and do the same,” West said. “I support the amendment but I do not support just issuing the check in its full amount.”

Commissioner Schoenfeld said that there is no question that the county committed the funds, however, she doesn’t believe there was ever an intention by the Commission to write a check in the full amount.

“I think that we do owe it to the taxpayers, and I think we owe it on our end to ensure that that money is going where it’s supposed to be, and being utilized for what we approved it for,” Schoenfeld said. “We require other entities to voucher against what we offer them annually, so that would be my preference.”

MHSC CEO Irene Richardson said that the hospital appreciates the county’s willingness to give the funds for the grant match, but they decided to try for the lump sum so they could have the funding ready whenever they needed to make a payment throughout the construction process.

“I had just thought that maybe if we could get that in advance that we could use it whenever we needed to. We’ve already started expending some funds for the project, about $250,000,” Richardson said.

She said that according to the construction schedule, expenditures will start at around $643,000 in July 2023, with another expenditure at about $687,000 in the next quarter. Richardson said they cannot use too much of their reserves because they need to keep their cash on hand days up at 65 days.

“For us, whatever reserves we have contributes to our days of cash on hand, and we have to maintain the 65 days of cash on hand for our bond convenance. So we just wanted to make sure that we had enough of the money upfront so that we could start making some of these payments.”

Richardson said that they wanted to have the money so they could start spending it, and then report back to the commissioners on how it was spent.

“If this is the preference of the commission, we’re ok with that. We just wanted to kind of plead our case and just say that these funds will start being expended,” she said. “If the Commission chooses to keep the funds, which we understand, then we’ll voucher the Commission and hopefully be able to get reimbursed hopefully within that same month.”

Richardson said the hospital is currently at 91 days of cash on hand.

“One day of cash is about $285,000, and our cash reserves are about $26 million. That $26 million translates to about 91 days of cash on hand,” she said.

Commissioner Schoenfeld said that if the hospital ends up having issues getting reimbursed by the county in a timely manner, they can come back for a further conversation and address those problems then.