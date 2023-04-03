County Commission to Consider Accepting Funding for Treating Problematic Gambling

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will consider accepting over $41,000 in funding Tuesday for the purpose of preventing and treating problematic gambling behavior.

Pursuant to Wyoming Statute § 9-24-104, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has received $600,000 from the Wyoming Gaming Commission. This funding represents $300,000 from state fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

This funding is to be distributed to counties for the purpose of funding county health programs to prevent and treat problematic gambling behavior, according to Wyoming statute. The WDH has determined the amount available to each county based on 2021 population estimates of individuals 18 years and older. Sweetwater County is being allocated $41,864.87.

According to meeting documents, the statute states:

“Not later than the fifteenth day of each month, in accordance with commission rules, a sports wagering operator shall remit ten percent (10%) of online sports wagering revenue from the prior month to commission. Each fiscal year, the first three hundred thousand dollars ($300,000.00) of revenue generated under this section is continuously appropriated to the department of health to be distributed to the counties for the purpose of funding county health programs to prevent and treat problematic gambling behavior and the remainder of monies remitted to the Commission shall be deposited by the state treasurer into the general fund.”

Other Business

The Commission will read proclamations for Sexual Assault Awareness Month and 2023 National Safety Telecommunicators Week, which is April 9-15.

Sweetwater County Treasurer Mark Cowan and Rock Springs Chamber CEO Rick Lee will present a memorandum of understanding to the Commission regarding a vehicle registration renewal desk at the Rock Springs Chamber.

The MOU would allow the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office space and other accommodations to operate a remote registration renewal service in the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce facility.

The Commission will meet Tuesday, April 4, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here. To view the full meeting packet, click here.