County Commission to Consider Rate Increase for Court Appointed Attorneys

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will consider a $25 hourly rate increase for court appointed attorneys during its meeting Tuesday morning.

Third District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson and Clerk of District Court Donna Lee Bobak appeared in front of the Sweetwater County Commission in May to request an hourly pay increase for court appointed attorneys.

Judge Robinson said during a previous meeting that the pay for attorneys who are appointed to serve as a parent’s attorney in juvenile matters, patient attorneys in involuntary hospitalization matters, and other matters required by statute have remained stagnant for many years.

She said that while they are currently able to find attorneys to work on these cases, the attorneys will not take on too many of the cases due to the rates. According to Robinson, local attorney hourly rates are around $200 per hour, in comparison.

The Commission will consider increasing the hourly pay from $100 per hour to $125 per hour. If approved, the hourly rate would be effective immediately.

Other Business

Following a public hearing, the Commission will consider approval of a request for a Conditional Use Permit by Clark Brothers Enterprises LLC, operating as L&P Towing and Recovery, for an impound and storage yard.

If approved, this Conditional Use Permit will be operated on two parcels of land, being 7.16 acres total, owned by Clark Brothers Enterprises. The property is located at 99 Reliance Road, Rock Springs.

L&P Towing and Recovery use to operate on a parcel located at 19 Killpecker Lane. This property was zoned I-1 (Light Industrial). L&P Towing and Recovery was allowed to operate as a trucking business, as long as they didn’t store any wrecked vehicles on the property. R-2 (Mixed Residential zone) was only 250’ approximately to the west of the lot where trailers reside within B&R Trailer Court.

When Clark Brothers Enterprises LLC took over L&P Towing and Recovery, they were put under zoning violation for storing wrecked vehicles on the property. They immediately started to work with Jim Zimmerman, Sweetwater County Code Enforcement Specialist, to get the property cleaned up.

Clark Brothers Enterprises LLC then purchased the two parcels of land located a 99 Reliance Road, and are seeking approval to operate their impound and storage yard there. At the July 12, 2023 Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting, the P&Z Commission voted to recommend approval of the request.

The Commission will also have a discussion with Richard Stem with the Ashley National Forest regarding a collaboration between the two entities.

Irene Richardson, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County CEO, will also give an annual report on the hospital’s operations for Fiscal year 2023.

The Sweetwater County Commission will meet Tuesday, July 18, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.