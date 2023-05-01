County Commission to Provide Input on Carbon Storage Project Proposal

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will provide input to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs and Kemmerer Field Offices regarding a proposed carbon capture and storage project in southwestern Wyoming.

Moxa Carbon Storage is seeking authorization to operate a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, called Southwest (SW) Wyoming CO2 Sequestration. The project would permanently sequester carbon dioxide (CO2) in subsurface federal pore space located in Sweetwater, Uinta, and Lincoln Counties.

Consistent with the BLM policy, Moxa Carbon Storage has submitted a right-of-way application for the use of subsurface federal pore space (in the Madison and Nugget formations) to permanently sequester CO2. Moxa Carbon Storage has indicated to the BLM they intend to apply for Class VI Underground Injection Control well permit(s) to construct and operate CO2 injection wells, which are permitted and regulated by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality,” a letter from Jason C. Gay, High Desert District Manager states.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to the BLM, the project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help to mitigate climate change.

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the BLM’s environmental policies and procedures, an environmental analysis (EA) will be prepared. An EA is a site-specific analysis of potential impacts that could result with the implementation of a proposed action or other identified alternatives. The BLM is seeking input from cooperating agencies and the public to help inform the EA.

Other Business

The Sweetwater County Commission will discuss an hourly increase for Court Appointed Attorneys. According to meeting documents, the pay for attorneys that are appointed to serve as a parent’s attorneys in juvenile matters, patient attorneys in involuntary hospitalization matters, and other matters required by statute have remained stagnant for many years. The documents state that the pay is approximately 50 percent or less of the rate for local attorney hourly rates.

The Commission will also consider a request to reclassify the Seasonal Field Assistant position in the County Assessors Office to a Full time Appraisal Technlcian I position, and to hire in FY 2024.

If approved, the number of total approved positions will increase from 8.25 full-time equivalents (FTE) to 9.0 FTE. Additionally, the salary would increase by $76,077, going from $9,120 to $85,198.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will provide an update on its SLIB Project, and Southwest Counseling Services will present its FY22 Annual Report and Capital Update.

Castle Rock Ambulance CEO Bailie Dockter will discuss county ambulance services and regionalization grant updates.

Lastly, Bonnie Berry, Accounting Manager will present the FY2024 budget requests from all county departments and outside agencies. All of the requests total $114,187,779.34.

The Commission will meet Tuesday, May 2, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.