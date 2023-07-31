County Commission to Select New Commissioner to Fill Vacant Seat

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will conduct interviews and select a new commissioner to fill the vacant position left by Lauren Schoenfeld’s recent resignation.

The Sweetwater County Republican Party selected three candidates on July 22, out of eight applications. The three nominees are Jon “KC” Doak, Taylor Jones, and Jeff Ramaj.

The Commission will interview each of the three nominees during its meeting Tuesday, August 1. According to the Sweetwater County Commissioner’s packet, Doak will be interviewed at 11:35 a.m., followed by Jones at 11:45 a.m., before wrapping up with Ramaj at 11:55 a.m.

The Commission will then select their choice to fill the vacant position. District Court Judge Richard Lavery will be in attendance to conduct the Oath of Office for the newly appointed commissioner. The swearing in ceremony is expected to take place at 12:30 p.m.

Schoenfeld resigned from the County Commission in July after accepting the position in Governor Mark Gordon’s Office as Senior Policy Advisor for economic development, broadband, the Wyoming Business Council and the Executive Director of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership.

Other Business

The Commission will hear a Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership (SWMP) update. SWMP aims to improve outcomes for local students and those seeking career changes.

According to meeting documents, “SWMP’s goal was to establish a practice with sustainable and strategic partnerships between industry and education. The practices move the relationship beyond narrow advisory functions, aligning educational programs with the needs of industry and mobilizing business leaders to make deeper commitments to building effective career pathways. Such partnerships provide a vehicle for educational leaders to make strategic decisions that ensure programs respond to industry needs.”

Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager Ron Wild, Western Wyoming Community College President Dr. Kim Dale, Genesis Vice President of Operations Fred Vonahrens, and Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer will help present during the update.

The Sweetwater County Commission will meet Tuesday, August 1, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.