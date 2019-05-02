County Commissioner Don Van Matre Passes Away This Morning

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County Commissioner and Green River resident Don Van Matre passed away this morning following a lengthy illness.

He had served as a county commissioner since 2010 when he took over the seat for a commissioner who had resigned the seat. He graduated from Green River High School in 1960, and received a degree in Business Adminstration from Idaho State University on 1964.

Immediately after college, Van Matre joined the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant and served tours in Korea and Vietnam. Along the way he received a Master’s degree in Education from Hampton University in Virginia, and he received numerous military awards including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medals, Army Commendation Medals and Senior Aviator Badge and Airbourne Trooper Badge and various campaign ribbons.

A full biography can be found on the Sweetwater County official website.