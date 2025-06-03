County Commissioners Approve Airport Funding Transfer

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners approved the administrative transfer of $1.3 million dollars in Federal Aviation Administration funds while Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker delivered updates about the airport construction Tuesday morning.

The funds transfer FAA Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funds is under a “Transfer of Entitlement” between the airports. The $1.3 million transferred to Sheridan County Airport is in repayment to a prior transfer of funds to Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. These funds can be held for three years at the designated airport but can be transferred between airports to assist with different projects if the funds aren’t needed.

This is the first transfer of two $1.3 million amounts as a second block of funding will be transferred to the Laramie Regional Airport next year. The transfer is strictly an administrative transfer and will help the airport compete for discretionary money.

Commissioner Island Richards toured the airport after the May 21 WYDOT Aeronautic Commission meeting. He mentioned the airport’s new firetruck, the snow moving vehicles facility, and the construction of the new terminal while speaking about the tour.

The new terminal project costs total $43.3 million and the substantial completion will be done Aug. 26, with final completion set for Oct. 2 with no scheduled delays. The airport successfully secured $2.4 million in non-reimbursable funds from Governor’s IIJA Matching Funds for the terminal. Brubaker said the new rental car and fuel supplier agreements should be wrapped up in June and will provide an easier way to keep costs down. Brubaker also updated the county commissioners regarding litigation involving the airport, stating that all cases have now been closed.