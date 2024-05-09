County Commissioners Prepare to Cut Down on $13.5M in Capital Funding Requests

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County departments and component units have made capital budget requests totaling $13.5 million for fiscal year 2025.

Core county departments have requested $11.8 million in capital requests, with $7.4 million being construction requests. The other $1.7 million in requests is from the county’s component units, which are the events complex, Sweetwater County Historical Museum, the library system, and Southwest Counseling.

The Sweetwater County commissioners discussed these requests briefly during their meeting Tuesday, and plan to have a workshop to make cuts in the requests during their next meeting on May 21. The county has a capital pool where they can carryover funds from year to year and put unused funds to different projects throughout the county. The carryover in capital funding is currently sitting at $5.7 million, which will increase or decrease slightly based on a few unfinished projects in the Sheriff’s Office. With possible unused funds from the component units, Rebecca Romero of the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office said the carryover into FY25 will be roughly $6 million.

Romero said funding requests among the core county have been grouped and ranked within different categories by the county’s capital committee to help the commissioners make decisions on what is in most need of funding. While the replacement of vehicles in the sheriff’s office is ranked at highest priority, many construction projects are ranked lower as they don’t always know if they’ll happen within the planned upon timeline.

Additionally, she pointed out that while around $6 million will carryover, the projects carryover as well. This means that not all of the capital requests are new ones.

The discussion of capital requests led to a conversation about maintenance of buildings, and who is responsible for maintaining county-owned buildings. Chairman Keaton West said that while some component units have gotten outside funding for capital projects, such as American Rescue Plan Act funds, the county still wants to have oversight over those projects to ensure the construction is being done properly. However, he said this has led to those county organizations giving their capital requests to the commissioners.

“I’m going to pick on Southwest Counseling because that’s exactly what’s happening here. We’ve essentially never funded their maintenance in the past so now after being critical on the grant funding that they received through ARPA, they come back and give us about a 62% increase in their budget this year. That’s just not how this works,” West said. “We want to ensure that these organizations and component units are taking care of their own maintenance and upkeep but doing it properly. That doesn’t mean that automatically we’re an open checkbook just because we want some oversight.”

Southwest Counseling has requested $381,386 in capital projects, which includes bulletproofing the windows and doors of their buildings and adding security cameras and alarms. Public Works Director Gene Legerski said through dealing with the component agencies, there seems to be confusion over what normal maintenance and capital maintenance is, and that he needs direction from the commissioners on how to communicate with the organizations.

“I think we need to have further discussions on exactly how we take care of those buildings and what I need to do to help you guys out to make sure that we take care of the county’s infrastructure correctly. Because what we have ran into in a couple of buildings is they’re not being taken care of,” Legerski said.

An independent consultant company came in a few years ago to survey the county buildings, and while all the buildings were in good condition, Legerski said “the component unit buildings are in twice as bad shape as the county’s buildings.” He added that the county needs a 10-15 year plan for maintaining buildings, as capital projects are expensive and don’t get cheaper with time.

“We need to come up with a long term, 10 or 15 year plan, because to be honest with you, if you think $12 million [in capital requests] is expensive right now, wait 10 years when these buildings are 75 years old,” he said.

Lastly, Legerski emphasized the need for more transparency among capital spending in the component agencies. He said former commissioner Randy Wendling once asked, “what happens to the capital money when they give it to people?”

“The whole reason staff came up with the capital committee is so we can be forthcoming and we can help everybody out… we need to have this to be as transparent as possible, and I don’t think we’re getting that cooperation from component agencies to be honest with you,” Legerski said.

Commissioner Island Richards said that while it may be too late to discuss for the upcoming fiscal year, for future fiscal years the commissioners should figure out how they want the county to maintain the buildings. He used the Green River youth home as an example, which he said was improperly maintained by the organization and ended up being a loss when the county sold it because it was in such poor shape.

Discussions on capital funding requests will continue during the May 21 meeting during a workshop, in which some of the component units will be in attendance to explain their requests further. The capital requests can be viewed in full here.