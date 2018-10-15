County Commissioners to Take Action on Airport Budget Amendment Request

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, October 16, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Airport Budget Amendment Request for Modernization Project
The commissioners will take action on a budget amendment request from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. The airport is asking the county for an additional $711,111 for the design of the Commercial Terminal Modernization Project.
The county commissioners tabled this resolution at the September 18 meeting, as they said they felt “very uncomfortable” with the request.
Commissioner Don Van Matre told Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport director Devon Brubaker that he did not want the request to fail, so the best they could do was delay the decision.
Read more about the budget amendment request here.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to order
- 8:40 am – Commissioner comments
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – Un-Table Resolution 18-09-CL-01- Budget Amendment for the Rock Springs County Airport
- 9:50 am – Approval of FY 19 Human Services Agreement for the Eden Valley Telehealth Services DBA Big Sandy Clinic
- 9:55 am – Share Costs to Update the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the Great Divide Economic Development Coalition
- 10:05 am – Approval of the TANFCPI Subcontracts with Climb Wyoming and Greater Wyoming Big Brother Big Sisters
- 10:10 am – Ratification of the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Grant Agreement #18-09-05
- 10:15 am – Request Funding Assistance from the BOCC for the Annual Wyoming Fire Chief’s and Rural Firefighter Association Meeting/Symposium for an Amount up to $7,500
- 10:25 am – Sweetwater County Bid Awards- Vehicles, Forklift, Water Track, and UTV
- 10:45 am – Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- 10:55 am – Request for Approval of the University of Utah Air Medical Helicopter Facility Use Agreement
- 11:10 am – Request Approval of Re-Organization in the Land Use Dept.
- 11:20 am – 1. Certification of Language Amendments, 2. Adoption of 2018 International Fire Code, 3. Adoption of Accessory Dwelling Unit Regulations
- 11:30 am – Discussion Regarding the Round Top Mountain Communication Site
- 11:40 am – Discussion Regarding Winton Road CR #66
- 11:50 am – MOU between SWCO and Dominion Energy for a Traffic Mitigation System on CR #85 Tenneco Road
- 11:55 am – Discuss Proposed Agreement between Sweetwater County and Genesis Alkali Regarding Subsidence on CR-85
- 12:10 am – Approve Representation Agreement between Sweetwater County and Charles Barnum P.C. Regarding Opioid Litigation
Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
View the full agenda and packet here.