County Commissioners to Take Action on Airport Budget Amendment Request

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, October 16, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.



Airport Budget Amendment Request for Modernization Project

The commissioners will take action on a budget amendment request from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. The airport is asking the county for an additional $711,111 for the design of the Commercial Terminal Modernization Project.

The county commissioners tabled this resolution at the September 18 meeting, as they said they felt “very uncomfortable” with the request.

Commissioner Don Van Matre told Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport director Devon Brubaker that he did not want the request to fail, so the best they could do was delay the decision.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to order

8:40 am – Commissioner comments

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – Un-Table Resolution 18-09-CL-01- Budget Amendment for the Rock Springs County Airport

9:50 am – Approval of FY 19 Human Services Agreement for the Eden Valley Telehealth Services DBA Big Sandy Clinic

9:55 am – Share Costs to Update the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the Great Divide Economic Development Coalition

10:05 am – Approval of the TANFCPI Subcontracts with Climb Wyoming and Greater Wyoming Big Brother Big Sisters

10:10 am – Ratification of the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Grant Agreement #18-09-05

10:15 am – Request Funding Assistance from the BOCC for the Annual Wyoming Fire Chief’s and Rural Firefighter Association Meeting/Symposium for an Amount up to $7,500

10:25 am – Sweetwater County Bid Awards- Vehicles, Forklift, Water Track, and UTV

10:45 am – Domestic Violence Awareness Month

10:55 am – Request for Approval of the University of Utah Air Medical Helicopter Facility Use Agreement

11:10 am – Request Approval of Re-Organization in the Land Use Dept.

11:20 am – 1. Certification of Language Amendments, 2. Adoption of 2018 International Fire Code, 3. Adoption of Accessory Dwelling Unit Regulations

11:30 am – Discussion Regarding the Round Top Mountain Communication Site

11:40 am – Discussion Regarding Winton Road CR #66

11:50 am – MOU between SWCO and Dominion Energy for a Traffic Mitigation System on CR #85 Tenneco Road

11:55 am – Discuss Proposed Agreement between Sweetwater County and Genesis Alkali Regarding Subsidence on CR-85

12:10 am – Approve Representation Agreement between Sweetwater County and Charles Barnum P.C. Regarding Opioid Litigation

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

