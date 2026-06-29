County Commissioners to Approve Budget Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet in a special meeting Tuesday morning to approve the county’s 2026-2027 fiscal year budget.

According to budget documents, the county expects to receive $50.4 million in revenue into its General Fund, while General Fund expenditures amount to $59.1 million. In total, the full budget involves nearly $81 million in expenditures and $66.1 million in revenues.

A draft summery of the expenditures and revenues for the 2026-2027 Sweetwater County budget.

Rebecca Romero, the county’s accounting specialist, said the final budget numbers will be presented during Tuesday’s meeting as changes are still being made, but said the budget will be balanced through a combination of carryover funds and some reserves. Romero said other funds, such as the County Road Fund and the Health Insurance Fund are restricted accounts and can only be used for specific purposes. Budget documents also show the county expects to grow its total reserves to $39.5 million during the upcoming budget year.

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The meeting takes place at 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube Channel. An agenda can be found here.