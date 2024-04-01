County Commissioners to Consider Agreement for Detention Center Upgrades Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commissioners will consider approving a services agreement between the county and a consulting firm for the design of the Sweetwater County Detention Center Replacement and Upgrade Project.

The services agreement is with Van Boerum & Frank, Inc. in the total amount of no more than $105,840. The 2024 RTU-AHU Detention Center Replacement and Upgrade Project includes mechanical and electrical design and construction services, and an evaluation of the detention center’s HVAC system. Below is the breakdown of compensation for services and costs:

Base Mechanical/Electrical Design Services: $71,200

Base Mechanical/Electrical Construction Services: $17,800

Additional Design Meeting: $2,000

Evaluation of HVAC Existing Systems (Engineering Load Calculations): $3,840

Additional Construction Site Visits (3 Each at $2,000/EA): $6,000

Contingency as Needed: $5,000

According to meeting documents, the design and a portion of the construction of this project was previously approved by the commission in the FY2024 Capital Projects budget.

Additionally, the commissioners will consider awarding a bid in the amount of $164,833 for an expansion to the county buildings’ door locks. If approved, the bid would go to Summit Fire & Security, which is the company that installed the Sweetwater County Justice Center’s door locks.

The meeting documents note that the project is budged using American Rescue Plan Act Funds, and the budgeted amount was $120,000. This means that if approved, this will leave a short fall of $44,833. The scope of the project includes the installation of devices and equipment necessary to add at least 17 doors to its existing Genetec door control system, with the option of adding additional interior doors as budget allows.

The Sweetwater County commissioners will meet Tuesday, April 2, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The meeting can be attended in person or viewed on YouTube. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.