County Commissioners to Consider Approval of Grant Awards

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commissioners will consider approving a couple grants during their meeting Tuesday.

Sweetwater County was awarded $29,235 from the Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division, for the purpose of delivering and improving access to mental health services for first responders and law enforcement officers. According to meeting documents, this funding will be used to improve the long-term wellness and behavioral health of Sweetwater County first responders and law enforcement families during and after their careers by expanding and adding local capacity for mental health services, and developing a holistic mental health and wellness program for long-term impacts.

The project requires no cash match and expires on June 30, 2027. The funding originates from the 2022 Wyoming Senate Enrolled Act No. 20, American Rescue Plan Act recovery funds appropriations.

The grant will cover the costs for ongoing peer support education, couples and relationship support and education, family support and psychoeducation, “ride along” sessions, and accelerated resolution therapy training for peers.

Sweetwater County was also award $239,091 from the Wyoming Department of Health in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) funding for projects that were recommended by the county Tripartite Board. Meeting documents state that the purpose of the funding is to empower low-income individuals to overcome the effects of poverty and support their progress towards greater self sufficiency. The funding will be “passed through” to agencies who will implement activities that work towards this goal.

The Rock Springs Young At Heart Senior Center will receive $59,420 of the funding, Sweetwater Family Resource Center will get $100,000, YWCA of Sweetwater County will receive $54,000, and the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board will get $25,671.

The term to expend the funding is Oct. 26, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024, and requires no cash match.

In other business, Bailie Dockter, CEO of Castle Rock Hospital District, will provide a quarterly update for ambulance services. Additionally, Eric Bingham, Sweetwater County Land Use Director, will lead a discussion on Rock Springs Draft Resource Management Plan comments on special designations.

The Sweetwater County commissioners will meet Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here. The meeting can be attended in person or on YouTube.