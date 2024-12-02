County Commissioners to Consider Capital Budget Amendment

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commission will consider approving an increase to the Sweetwater Events Complex’s capital budget during its meeting Tuesday.

The requested increase is in the amount of $164,555 for the leasing of new equipment including a wheel loader, arena tractor, and two 3/4 ton 4-door trucks.

The budget appropriations will need to be transferred within the 2024-2025 county budget. Meeting documents state that the Events Complex’s maintenance department is currently running two 2002 trucks, and the cost of maintenance is great.

The commissioners will also have a discussion with the county’s capital committee about adding additional capital projects to this year’s budget that were previously removed due to budget constraints.

Of these additional projects includes a request for $80,995 to fund four projects from the ranked capital projects master list. Meeting documents state that in June, the county commissioners approved the FY 2024 budget which included $8.1 million for core county capital projects and equipment over $10,000.

“This amount represented the itemized projects from Groups 1 and 2 on the master list of ranked Capital Projects as recommended by the capital committee,” the meeting documents state. “Recently, the capital committee met and reviewed the status of the FY 2024 Capital Projects. It identified underruns in five projects that are now closed.”

The capital committee is recommending using part of the available balance to fund the four additional projects. The recommendation includes two projects from the county parks department: skeet upgrade to trap set-up #9, in the amount of $10,995, and the replacement of five trap machines for $40,000.

The other two projects include a plotter for the land use department, and a copier for the road and bridge department, both in the amount of $15,000 each.

Approval of the request will reduce cash carryover at the end of the year since more of the allocation will be expended, meeting documents state. However, the documents further state that more capital projects would be completed sooner and the county will be able to avoid increasing prices and inflation.

The Sweetwater County commissioners will meet Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting can be attended in person or streamed on the county’s YouTube page. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.