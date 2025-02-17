County Commissioners to Discuss Fiscal Outlook, Rock Springs RMP Letter Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is gearing up to work on its upcoming 2025-2026 budget and the county commissioners will discuss the county’s fiscal outlook and funding priorities Tuesday.

For outside agencies, county funding is expected to dry up even more than it has. A memo from the commissioners to those agencies informs them the economic conditions for the county haven’t improved and the county will be forced to “make difficult decisions about our budget moving forward.”

“Our highest priority is ensuring that the core functions of county government and our component agencies are funded adequately,” the memo reads.

Tuesday’s meeting is the start of the county’s budget schedule, which concludes with the adoption of the budget June 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Other business includes a discussion of a letter regarding the review and revision of the Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan.

An executive session will take place as well for legal and real estate discussions.

The Sweetwater County commissioners will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The meeting, with the exception of the executive session, is open to the public. The county streams its meetings on its YouTube channel. An agenda and meeting documents can be found here.