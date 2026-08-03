County Commissioners to Recognize First Wyoming Rodeo Queen in 35 Years

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will proclaim Aug. 4 as Taylor Thoman Day during its meeting Tuesday morning.

Thoman is being recognized as the first National High School Finals Rodeo Queen from Wyoming in 35 years. She won the title as the 2026-2027 NHSFR Queen on July 26 at the Sandhills Global Event Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The rodeo queen serves as the official spokesperson and ambassador for the National High School Rodeo Association, promoting the sport, supporting youth athletes and representing Western heritage at public events.

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Commissioners will also consider a memorandum of understanding with Hospice of Sweetwater County to install a “Letters to Heaven” mailbox at the Health and Human Services building in Rock Springs.

The mailbox would give family members of former hospice patients, as well as other community members, a place to submit letters to loved ones who have died.

Under the agreement, Hospice would install, own and maintain the mailbox at its own expense, keeping it clean and in good repair, including any damage from vandalism, weather or wear. Hospice would empty the mailbox at least once a month and treat the letters as private, either storing them securely or releasing them.

The county would have no right, obligation or liability regarding the letters’ contents, and the letters would not be considered county records.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.

