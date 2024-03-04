County Commissioners to Renew Retail Liquor Licenses

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commissioners will consider approving the renewal of the county’s retail liquor licenses during it’s meeting Tuesday.

There will be a public hearing on the liquor licenses prior to approval at the start of the meeting. Eighteen licenses are up for renewal. If approved, the licenses will be renewed for the period starting April 10, 2024 through April 9, 2025.

The commissioners will also hear a year in review report for 2023 from the Sweetwater Events Complex. Additionally, Sweetwater County Assessor Dave Divis will provide an assessor update.

In other business, the commissioners will discuss board appointments for the Combined Communications Joint Powers Board as well as the Board of Health. For the health board, the prerequisite is the member must be a doctor of medicine.

The commissioners will meet Tuesday, March 5, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The meeting can be attended by the public in person or via YouTube. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.