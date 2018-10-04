County Decision Emphasizes Commerce Bank Support of Local Industry

This was one of the deciding factors behind the Sweetwater County Commissioners recent decision to transfer the County funds to CBWY. Unlike other national bank chains who do not have a vested stake in the intricacies of Sweetwater’s local economy, CBWY understands the importance of its local industries.

“We made the decision to come to Sweetwater County with the express interest in getting heavily involved in the energy industry,” CBWY President and CEO Mike Jacobson said. “We want to play a role in the continued growth of the County, and we will continue serving the legitimate banking needs of residents in our Bank trade area.”

Jacobson praised Sweetwater County Treasurer Rob Slaughter and the clerk’s office employees for their professionalism and efficiency during the transfer of the County funds. The transition took less than 30 days to complete thanks to a dedicated transfer team at CBWY that worked long hours to assist County officials in the process.

In fact, CBWY is known for its first-rate Business Account Transfer Specialists that make the switch to their Bank as smooth as possible for new clients. CBWY’s Business Online products, including automated ACH Payroll, Remote Deposit Capture and Positive Pay are some of the other perks incentivizing the County Treasurer—and businesses across Sweetwater County—to choose to bank local.

Since its establishment in Rock Springs in 2006, CBWY has grown to be the second largest bank in Sweetwater County.