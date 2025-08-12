County Fire Restrictions Take Effect Wednesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions Wednesday due to an increased fire danger risk.

The fire restrictions will be effective until Sept. 3, unless the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners temporarily lifts them or reimposes the restrictions. The restrictions ban all outdoor fires and open flames in the unincorporated areas of the county. Exemptions include:

Campfires in an approved fire pit with a screen designed to block sparks, which is located within a cleared area 10 feet in radius.

Charcoal fires within closed grills.

Use of acetylene cutting torches and electric arc welders in a cleared area measuring 10 feet in radius, with a pressurized chemical fire extinguisher being immediately available.

Propane or open-fire branding activities in cleared areas measuring 10 feet in radius, with a pressurized chemical fire extinguisher being immediately available.

Use of fireworks are banned unless granted a permit by the county commissioners.

All other planned burning, open burning, or outdoor fires are banned except if permitted by the county fire warden.

According to state statute, anyone violating the restrictions can be charged with a misdemeanor and faces a fine of up to $100 and a jail sentence of up to 30 days.