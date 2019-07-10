County Law Enforcement Make 272 Traffic Stops Over the July 4th Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY– As part of a county-wide, multi-agency Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation this past July 4th weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement stopped 272 vehicles and arrested 5 impaired drivers.

During the four-day operation, the focus was on impaired driving, but area law enforcement also issued 97 speeding citations, 13 safety belt citations and issued 104 warnings. There were no fatal crashes reported in Sweetwater County over the holiday weekend.

Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are working together in year three of a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement effort for 2019. The July 4th weekend operation was the fifth of at least six planned operations in Sweetwater County for the year. The next operation is scheduled for the Labor Day weekend and will focus on drug and alcohol impaired driving.

The purpose of the operations is to reduce fatal crashes in Sweetwater County through enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. Focused enforcement efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign that will stress law enforcements zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seatbelt enforcement.

Partners in the campaign include Injury Prevention Resources and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.