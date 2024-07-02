County Museum Hosts Basket Weaving Class Saturday

Aidan Brady of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum teaches a Native American basket weaving class. Students attending the class weave their own reed baskets and take the finished products home. File photo

GREEN RIVER – Folks have a chance to learn how Native Americans weaved baskets during a class that will allow them to create their own.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will host the class July 6 starting at 10 a.m. at the museum. Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady will teach the course, which will last roughly two hours.

Basket weaving is one of the oldest crafts humans have engaged in. According to the museum, archeologists have found baskets from the southwest that were identified as being thousands of years old.

There won’t be a charge for the class and materials will be provided, but interested residents are asked to register by calling the museum at 872-6435 or emailing Brady at bradya@sweetwatercountywy.gov because space is limited.