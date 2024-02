GREEN RIVER – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will host its seventh annual quilt exhibit in partnership with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild.

This year’s theme is “Historical Wyoming,” which will open at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, March 1, and will run through May 4.

The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.