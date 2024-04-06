County Museum Hosts Rock Art Exhibit

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is hosting “Rock Art in Wyoming,” a special traveling exhibit featuring hand-drawn and carved images created in Wyoming’s distant past.

For thousands of years, Plains and Great Basin Native American people and their ancestors left messages and designs on rocks. Many different styles and types of such rock art may be found throughout the state, including sites in Fremont, Hot Springs, Big Horn, Lincoln, and Sweetwater Counties. Sweetwater County is home to the White Mountain Petroglyphs, about 20 miles north of Rock Springs, which are featured prominently in the exhibit, along with images of rock art from the Castle Gardens, Legend Rock, Medicine Lodge, and Names Hill sites.

The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. General admission to both the museum and “Rock Art in Wyoming” is free.