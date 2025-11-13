County Museum Receives Donation of Bar Advertising Print

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently received an advertising print for the Narrow Gauge Bar, which operated in Green River during the 1940s. Image courtesy of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

GREEN RIVER — An advertisement highlighting a former Green River watering hole has made its way into the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s collection.

The museum received a shadowboxed advertising print for the Narrow Gauge Bar Wednesday from Blanch Kosche of Lake Stevens, Washington. The print advertises a nightly dance and “Refreshments of All Mixed Drinks.”

According to museum staff, the Narrow Gauge Bar operated from about 1944 to 1950 at 41 E. Flaming Gorge Way, which is the current location of the Ponderosa Bar and Lounge. Prior to the location operating as the Narrow Gauge Bar, it was the Pheasant Inn, owned by Fredolin O. Young. Museum staff say by 1966 it was Ed’s Bar and Lounge and by about 1988, it was the Ponderosa.