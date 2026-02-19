County Museum Receives Wyoming Humanities Council Grant

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is a recipient of a 2026 Culture Grows grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council.

According to the museum, the grant is designed to help support the state’s cultural network and will be used for upcoming events.

“The funds from Wyoming Humanities will be transformative for our museum to create impactful and engaging events in Sweetwater County,” Laura Dale, the public engagement coordinator at the museum said. “We look forward to connecting with our community through new and returning events in the coming year.”

The museum seeks to preserve, interpret and share the county’s history, which aligns with the Council’s commitment to invite residents to explore stories and ideas that shape Wyoming. The museum is one of 15 organizations in the state receiving the Council’s grant.