County Museum Researches Savage Rifle

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently researched one of the most popular big-game hunting rifles in American history – the lever-action Savage Model 1899.

The 1890s saw the ongoing transition from black powder to smokeless powder in both military and sporting firearms, with lever-action rifles particularly sought after. Among these were the Winchester Model 1894 and the Marlin Model 1893. However, like the Model 1894’s predecessors, they used tubular under-barrel magazines, which were unsafe with the new spitzer (pointed) bullets. (Cartridges in tubular magazines are end-to-end. If spitzer cartridges are loaded, the pointed bullet tips are touching the primer in the round in front of it and there is a risk of accidental detonation inside the magazine.)

More than a million Savage Model 1899s (and Model 99s) were manufactured. The rifle shown here, chambered in .300 Savage, was made in 1925. Courtesy of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

The Savage Model 1899 – designed by Arthur W. Savage, a British inventor and businessman born in Jamaica – used a unique approach to solve this problem: a rotary magazine in the receiver, which made the use of spitzer bullets practical and safe.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Over a million Model 1899s, later designated the Model 99, were made from 1899 to 1997. They were manufactured in over a dozen calibers, including the .303 Savage, .250 Savage, .308 Winchester, and .358 Winchester. The rifle researched was chambered for the .300 Savage, and museum staff assessed that it was manufactured in 1925. It belonged to Etta Avery Francis of Jackson, whose husband, James A. Francis, was the first sheriff of Teton County and served in capacity for 20 years. Once a part of Lincoln County, Teton County was established in 1923.

Etta Avery Francis of Jackson with her Savage Model 1899. Courtesy of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

Those with a vintage firearm or firearms who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.