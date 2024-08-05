County Releases Annual List of Elected Official, Employee Salaries

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commissioners will approve the publication of full-time county employee and elected officials’ salaries during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Wyoming statute 18-3-516(b) requires counties to publish the names, positions, base annual salaries and overtime pay paid to each full-time county employee and elected official. According to the list to be published, the commissioners make between $30,000 and $39,561. Other elected officials include County Assessor David Divis, County Clerk Cindy Lane, Clerk of District Court Donna Lee Bobak, and Mark Cowan all at $125,000, County Attorney Dan Erramouspe and Sheriff John Grossnickle at $145,000, and County Coroner Dale Majhanovich at $85,000.

To view the full list of salaries, see below.

The commissioners will also partake in a discussion on CO2 sequestration and will hear a property tax sale and county treasurer update by Mark Cowan. They will additionally consider a memorandum of understanding regarding the designation and enrollment of routes and trails into the State ORV Trails Program.

According to meeting documents, the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, Division of State Parks Historic Sites and Trails has requested an MOU following the approval of Resolution 24-04-PW-01. If this MOU is approved and executed by Sweetwater County, it will be sent to the State Trails Program for their review and approval.

The Sweetwater County commissioners will meet Tuesday, August 6, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The meeting can be attended in person or viewed on the county’s YouTube page. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.