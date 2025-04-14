County Rivals Collide: Green River, Rock Springs Set for Crucial Doubleheader Showdown

GREEN RIVER — County rivals Green River and Rock Springs will square off Tuesday in a key varsity softball doubleheader at Veterans Park. With both teams neck-and-neck in the conference standings, the conference game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a second non-conference matchup at 5 p.m.

TRN Media will livestream the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page, bringing the action straight to fans who can’t make it to Veterans Park. Keith Trujillo will handle play-by-play duties, while Jayson Klepper will provide color commentary.

The matchup carries heavy implications in the South standings, where both teams currently sit at 3-3 in conference play. Green River enters the day at 5-8 overall, while Rock Springs stands at 4-9-1.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

While Cheyenne East remains undefeated atop the conference, Green River and Rock Springs are locked in the middle of the pack alongside Wheatland and Cheyenne Central, each vying for seeding in the upcoming postseason.

Green River is looking to bounce back after a 6-3 loss to Wheatland on Saturday. Despite a strong showing from pitcher Haidyn Terry, who recorded eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort, the Wolves couldn’t overcome a sixth-inning home run by the Bulldogs that broke a 3-3 tie. Danielle Maag led the way at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a game-tying double in the fifth.

Rock Springs, meanwhile, is coming off a split in its doubleheader against Torrington. The Lady Tigers opened the day with a dominant 14-3 victory, fueled by a monster performance from Tarin Anderson, who hit two home runs and drove in five runs. Rilynn Wester pitched six strong innings, allowing no earned runs while striking out eight.

In the second game, however, Rock Springs fell 12-11 in a back-and-forth slugfest. Despite building a 10-6 lead in the third inning, the Tigers surrendered six runs in the fifth and couldn’t recover. Wester and Ruby Florencio each recorded multiple hits in the loss.

For both teams, Tuesday offers a chance to build momentum in the final stretch of the regular season. Green River will look to rely on balanced hitting from veterans like Izzy Kelley, Kodi Allred, and Chacee Shiner, while Rock Springs aims to ride the hot bats of Anderson, Wester, and Florencio.

With just two conference wins separating second place from sixth in the South, every inning matters—and with bragging rights on the line between rivals, the energy at Veterans Park is expected to be high.