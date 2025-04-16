County Rivals Split Doubleheader in Dramatic Softball Showdown

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County’s softball rivalry delivered drama on Tuesday as Green River and Rock Springs each walked away with a win during a hard-fought doubleheader at Veterans Park.

In the opener, Rock Springs dominated with a 10-0 shutout, powered by a complete-game gem from sophomore Rilynn Wester and a standout performance at the plate by Ruby Florencio. But Green River responded with a fiery comeback in the non-conference game, rallying from a five-run deficit to claim a 12-10 victory.

Game 1: Rock Springs 10, Green River 0

Rock Springs wasted no time jumping on the board in the first inning, sparked by back-to-back singles and an RBI knock from Florencio. The Tigers kept the pressure on throughout, adding another run in the third on a clutch single by freshman Payton Tomison and breaking it open in the fifth when Florencio launched a two-run homer over the left-field fence.

Florencio finished the game 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Tigers offensively. Wester handled business in the circle, scattering five hits over six scoreless innings while striking out four and walking two.

Green River’s offense saw limited opportunities, with Ally White, Haidyn Terry, Cassie Kelley, Kodi Allred, and Izzy Kelley each collecting one hit. Terry took the loss, allowing 10 runs—seven earned—on 11 hits while striking out five.

The Tigers were sharp defensively, committing no errors and getting nine chances handled cleanly by Tomison. Makyla Sweeney and Wester also had multi-hit performances for Rock Springs, with Sweeney earning a home run, while Tarin Anderson swiped two bases to help fuel the offensive attack.

Game 2: Green River 12, Rock Springs 10

The nightcap told a different story, as the Wolves flipped the narrative in front of their home crowd. After falling behind 5-0 early, Green River exploded for seven runs in the second inning to grab the lead and never looked back.

Senior Chacee Shiner was nearly unstoppable at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double and three singles. She also delivered an RBI single in the fifth that helped put Green River ahead for good. Molly Thompson delivered the biggest blow of the second inning with a two-RBI single, while Kodi Allred and Shiner continued the momentum in the fourth with key hits to regain the lead after a brief Rock Springs comeback. Cassie Kelley added a strong three-hit outing for Green River in the win.

Rock Springs fought hard, led again by Anderson, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two doubles. Sweeney and Florencio each added two hits, while Rachael Wallendorff drew two of Rock Springs’ five total walks.

Emma Rieck earned the win for Green River, allowing 10 runs—seven earned—on nine hits while striking out two over five innings. Florencio, who starred in the first game at third base, took the loss in the circle in the non-conference game after giving up 12 runs—nine earned—on 13 hits through four and a third innings.

