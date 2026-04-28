County Still Faces $6.2 Million Budget Deficit

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners met last Tuesday for a fiscal year 2027 budget work session, receiving updated revenue projections that improved the county’s financial outlook while still leaving a projected shortfall of approximately $6.2 million.

Finance Accounting Specialist Rebecca Romero presented revised figures showing the revenue picture has improved significantly since the last work session, which had projected a shortfall of more than $10 million.

Romero said the Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILT, estimate has been updated from an original projection of $2.9 million to nearly $4 million after estimating was finalized. Updated valuations received the afternoon before the meeting added another roughly $3 million to projected revenue. PILT funds are payed by agencies within the Department of the Interior on tax-exempt federal lands administered by those agencies.

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“The PILT does help,” Romero said. “It covers the payroll for the county clerk’s office, the treasurer, the assessor, HR, and the clerk of district court.”

Despite the improved outlook, commissioners acknowledged the county is still facing a significant gap.

“We found a few million, but we didn’t solve our structural deficit,” said Commissioner Island Richards. “All the folks out there that are thinking that they can still get everything they asked for, I don’t think that’s happening this year.”

The baseline budget kept capital spending at $7 million, consistent with last year, with approximately $2.8 million already committed to ongoing projects, leaving roughly $4.1 million available for new capital requests.

Among the known capital priorities are new printers for six or seven departments, as older models are being phased out of service, and a railing project at the detention center carried over from last year estimated at around $500,000. The roof at the county youth home was also flagged to remain in the budget.

Commissioners also discussed approximately $1.6 million tied to unfilled positions across county departments, with some suggesting that number could help narrow the shortfall if those positions remain vacant.

“They haven’t been filled, so they mustn’t be that essential,” Commissioner Robb Slaughter said.

Commissioner Taylor Jones cautioned against relying too heavily on that figure, however, warning of longer-term consequences.

“I’m trying to think a lot more long-term in this rather than just year to year,” Jones said. “I think we’re going to get into trouble if we have a couple more years that are slim like this.”

Commissioners also discussed rough preliminary figures showing potential reductions of approximately $599,100 to outside agencies and organizations, and just over $1 million to component units, though those numbers were described as early estimates.

“The message needs to be out that there are going to be some serious reductions and it’s going to be uncomfortable for everybody,” Jones said. “I would hope anybody watching can see how uncomfortable it is for us, but that’s where we are.”

Department budget requests are due May 15, with the capital committee meeting the following Tuesday. Commissioners said they expect a clearer picture of the budget after that meeting and indicated the issue of elected official salaries will need to be addressed at the first meeting in May.

“These aren’t just dollars,” said Jones. “These are people’s livelihood and how they function in their organizations. That’s what makes it hard.”