County Teams Unite for Ted Schroeder Meet of Hope

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School will host the Ted Schroeder ‘Meet of Hope’ on Saturday, bringing together multiple programs, including all three Sweetwater County schools, for a full day of track and field competition beginning at 9 a.m.

Green River and Farson-Eden will join Rock Springs at the annual meet, along with Big Piney, Lander and Lyman, creating a competitive early-season field as teams continue to develop.

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For the host Tigers, the meet marks another opportunity to build on a strong start to the outdoor season while competing in front of a home crowd for the second time this year.

Green River enters the weekend continuing to evaluate its lineup and build consistency across events, while Farson-Eden looks to carry momentum from recent meets where it has recorded multiple podium finishes despite competing as a smaller school.