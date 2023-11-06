County to Consider Approving Part Time Employee for Special Purpose Tax Board

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commissioners will consider approving the staffing of Allison Volcic in a part time administrative assistant position for the Sixth Cent Special Purpose Joint Powers Board during its meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners will meet Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. It can be attended by the public in person or via YouTube.

Volcic would be an at-will employee contracted by Sweetwater County to handle administrative needs of the joint powers board. The county will be agreeing to pay Volcic $607.17 each month, with no other county benefits.

The job description explains that Sweetwater County residents voted to create a specific purpose tax district to collect an additional one-cent sales tax for the specific purpose of funding various projects throughout the county. To administer the funds, the participating governmental entities, consisting of Rock Springs, Green River, Superior, Wamsutter, Granger, Bairoil and Sweetwater County, formed a joint powers board.

According to the job description, Volcic will be providing “administrative support to the Joint Powers Board in performing their duties in accordance with Wyoming Law, the Joint Powers Agreement and as otherwise directed by the Joint Powers Board.” Additional information regarding the job requirements can be found in the at-will employment contract.

Additionally, in order to pay expenses related to carrying out the administrative duties, the county is required to establish a budget for said expenses. The commissioners will consider approval of a budget in the total amount of $11,375, with $7,287 of that making up the administrative assistant salary. The rest of the budget is dedicated towards payroll taxes, advertising, travel and meals and office supplies.

The resolution for the budget states that the expenses for the administrative assistant position “will be reimbursed to [the county] from the proceeds of the special purpose tax revenue.”

Other Business

The commissioners will also make an appointment to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees. The appointment will be made to replace the vacant seat left by Taylor Jones, who was recently appointed to the commissioners on Aug. 1. The hospital board currently consists of Marty Kelsey, Barbara Sowada, Edward Tardoni and Kandi Pendleton.

The commissioners will also be given an update on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s (WGFD) intentions to pursue identification and designation of a migration corridor for mule deer and antelope.

According to the WGFD, an “unprecedented” amount of data was collected from more than 415 antelope, which has provided insight into their movements from summer ranges near Bondurant and Jackson to winter ranges outside Pinedale, Rock Springs and Green River. The 360 mile migration is considered the longest recorded antelope migration in the western U.S. and pass through lands managed by the federal and state governments, as well as privately owned lands.

Identifying the corridor and developing a threat evaluation is the first step initially outlined in a 2020 executive order from Gov. Mark Gordon.

Additionally, the commissioners will hear a recap on the Sweetwater Events Complex’s summer events, and will hear Southwest Counseling Service’s 2023 annual report.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.