County To Submit Grant Application for Library Improvements

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission, in partnership with the Sweetwater County Library System, is seeking resident input regarding the submission of a grant application to make improvements to the local libraries.

The application will go to the Wyoming Library Multi-Purpose Community Facility Program (WLMCF), which is a program funded by the state of Wyoming through the federal Coronavirus Projects Fund (CPF). The fund was created through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to meeting documents, the intent of the WLMCF program is to improve libraries that provide public access to the internet for purposes including work, education and health monitoring.

“The Sweetwater County Library System intends to submit a WLMCF funding application in the amount of $1,576,906.80 for necessary improvements to the multi-purpose community rooms located at the Sweetwater County Library (Green River), White Mountain Library (Rock Springs), and Rock Springs Library, due to conditions exacerbated by the pandemic,” meeting documents state.

The capital improvements will focus on walls, ceilings, flooring, wiring, public circulation, storage, restrooms, kitchenettes, technology and more.

In addition to strengthening access to internet, these improvements will also modernize the facilities and improve access for handicapped individuals. Furthermore, this project aims to benefit underserved and marginalized populations within each library’s service area.

A public hearing will take place at the Sweetwater County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Public comments can also be sent to Krisena Marchal at marchalk@sweetwatercountywy.gov. All written comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

To view the full Sweetwater County Commission meeting agenda, click here.