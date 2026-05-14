County Track Teams Prepare for Regionals

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The postseason begins this week for Sweetwater County track and field programs as Farson-Eden, Green River and Rock Springs prepare for regional competition across Wyoming.

Farson-Eden will compete at the 1A-2A West Regional meet in Shoshoni on Friday and Saturday, while Green River and Rock Springs travel to Star Valley for the 4A West Regional on those same days.

The regional meets will determine state qualifiers and all-conference honors as teams enter the final stretch of the outdoor season.

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Farson-Eden heads into the weekend after several strong performances throughout the spring, including recent success at the Mountain Man Invite in Pinedale. The Pronghorns have seen consistent results from athletes such as Kole Johnson in the sprint events, Sophia Goicolea in the jumps and sprints, and distance runners Aubrey Boodleman, Cadence Jones and Saige Baker.

The 1A-2A West Regional meet begins Friday in Shoshoni with field events starting at noon and running events scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. Saturday’s finals begin at 9 a.m. with field events, followed by running finals throughout the day.

Green River and Rock Springs will compete against Evanston, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton and host Star Valley in the 4A West Regional.

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Rock Springs enters regionals following a strong regular season that included victories at the Ted Schroeder “Meet of Hope” and a dual win over Green River last week. The Tigers have shown depth throughout the lineup in sprint relays, hurdles, distance races and field events.

Green River has also produced strong performances this spring, particularly in the throws and distance events. Athletes such as Sophia Arnold, Amanda Davis and Hunter Rushing have helped lead the Wolves into postseason competition.

The 4A West Regional begins Friday in Afton with field events at noon and running events at 1 p.m. Competition resumes Saturday with field events at 9 a.m. and running finals beginning at 10 a.m.

Regional competition serves as the final opportunity for athletes to qualify for the Wyoming State Track and Field Championships while also competing for conference titles and postseason recognition.