County Volleyball Teams Roll Through Weekend Ahead of Rivalry Clash

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball teams each turned in strong performances over the weekend, setting the stage for a rivalry showdown later this week.

No. 4 Green River continued their strong opening in conference play with back-to-back sweeps. On Friday, the Lady Wolves handled Star Valley a loss in three sets, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20. They followed up Saturday by dominating Jackson 25-16, 25-12, 25-13, showcasing defensive consistency under Andri Dewey.

Rock Springs also found success, picking up a straight-set win Friday over 3A Worland. The Lady Tigers prevailed 25-20, 25-17, 25-23, securing momentum as they continue to build under first-year head coach Casey Rood.

The results put both programs on a high note entering Thursday’s cross-county rivalry match, when Rock Springs travels to Green River for a 6 p.m. first serve.

The matchup will mark the first meeting between Dewey’s Lady Wolves and Rood’s Lady Tigers, adding another layer of intrigue to a rivalry that always carries weight in Sweetwater County.