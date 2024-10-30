Couple Face Felony Charges Following Child Welfare Check

ROCK SPRINGS – A home allegedly smelling of animal feces and urine, with bugs flying and crawling around was what officers were greeted with during a child welfare call last week.

The Rock Springs Police Department arrested four people at the property during the check: Jennifer Fahrney, Richard Turner, Kymberlyn Garfield, and Duane Garfield.

Kymberlyn Garfield and Duane Garfield were both released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center following their initial appearance in circuit court. Kymberlyn Garfield was held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond, while Duane Garfield was held on a $15,000 cash or surety bond. Both are charged with felony counts of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Child Endangerment, as well as misdemeanor Abandoning or Endangering Children. Duane Garfield has an additional charge of misdemeanor Interference with a Peace Officer. The two felonies each have a maximum prison sentence of five years, while the possession charge has a maximum possible fine of $10,000 and the child endangerment charge has a maximum possible fine of $5,000. Both misdemeanors have a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

According to court documents, the RSPD executed a search warrant at the home the Garfields were residing in following reports of a four-year-old child living in dangerous conditions. Officers located six dogs in the residence on the property, allegedly finding dog feces and a “strong, pungent, odor of feces and urine” throughout the home. Officers allegedly found open electrical outlets and exposed wires in the home and saw bugs flying and crawling throughout the residence as well. Officers located canned food, but minimal food in the refrigerator and freezer. They allegedly found moldy food and clutter on every surface, leaving only a walking path in the basement. Officers located a child, born in 2020, in an upstairs room sleeping on the bottom bunk of a bunk bed. Allegedly, there were no bedsheets on the bed and the mattress was stained and smelled like urine. Officers woke the child up and noticed the child was very dirty. The child also said they were hungry.

While conducting their search of the basement, officers allegedly noticed the smell of burnt marijuana, finding glass pipes and a bag containing a “green leafy substance.” Officers allegedly located bags of a green, leafy substance that tested presumptive positive for THC that had a total weight of 10.8 ounces, along with multiple scales. A black case was also found inside a black backpack in the basement, containing a clear container allegedly containing trace amounts of a crystalline substance that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

The warrant also included a provision ordering urine samples to be taken from both Garfields, with Duane allegedly refusing to provide one and leading to his interference charge.