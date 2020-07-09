Couple Receives Supervised Probation in Sweetwater Communication Center Crimes

GREEN RIVER — Robin and Laura Etienne have each received supervised probation and must pay restitution for crimes involving one felony theft count and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a credit card while working for the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center.

Robin Etienne served as Director of the SCCC from 2013 to 2018 until his resignation in March of that year. According to court documents, the SCCC joint powers board began an investigation when it found that Etienne’s resignation letter indicated possible criminal activity.

The couple was arrested in January and arraigned on March 5 of this year both pleading not guilty to the charges at that time. Reports show the couple used an SCCC credit card to make $7,000 in personal purchases along with setting up an Amazon Prime account using Robin’s work email address. The crimes reportedly took place between September 2016 and March 2018.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

During separate hearing this week in the Third District Court of Judge Richard Lavery, Robin Etienne pleaded guilty to all three counts while Laura Etienne pleaded guilty to the felony theft count. In accordance to her plea agreement, the two misdemeanor counts have been dropped.

Robin Etienne

Laura Etienne

Robin Etienne’s penalties include: a suspended three to five-year prison sentence and three years supervised probation for the felony theft; a suspended one-year sentence and one year of supervised probation for wrongful appropriation of public property; and a suspended six-month sentence and six months supervised probation for unlawful use of a credit card.

In addition to court costs and attorney’s fees, he was order to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution.

Laura Etienne was sentenced to a suspended two to four-year prison sentence and three years supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay nearly $3,000 in restitution along with court costs and attorney’s fees. Her agreement also provides that once restitution is paid, Laura Etienne will be placed on unsupervised probation provided she commits no other offenses.