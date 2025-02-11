Court Filing Alleges Plot to Kill Big Piney Man Formed Before Murder

Orion Schlesinger and Rowan Littauer were charged in connection in the death of a Big Piney man Feb. 7, 2025. Photos courtesy of the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.

PINEDALE — Further details related to the death of a Big Piney man reveal an alleged plot was made to end his life.

Rowan Henry Littauer, 19, and Orion Schlesinger, 18, are both being held at the Sublette County Detention Center on $5 million cash only bonds following the death of Dakota Seath Farley. Littauer is charged with first-degree murder and mutilation of a body, while Schlesinger is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and felony theft. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Feb. 13 for both men. Both men face a lifetime in prison and possibly the death penalty for the first-degree murder charges and the conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge respectively. The mutilation of a body charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine while felony theft carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine because it involved a firearm.

According to court documents, an incident was reported Feb. 5 to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch via text that “Rowan shot Dakota with a bow and (two) arrows.” The text also claimed there is one less pedophile now, though the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office notes it does not have verified information that Farley engaged in those acts. A search on Wyoming’s online sex offender registry did not turn up results involving Farley.

SCSO Deputy Ryan Tollison responded to the report and met with Littauer and later reported that Littauer allegedly shot Farley with a bow in the arm and in the head and alleged Schlesinger was with Littauer at the time Farley was killed.

The SCSO learned of Farley’s residence through Littauer and when other deputies arrived at the address in Big Piney, found him lying face down with the right side of his face obscured on the carpet. Documents note blood had dried under and around Farley’s head on the carpet, with deputies noticing eight circular wounds in the left side top of Farley’s head. The wounds had BBs lodged into them, with blood not appearing from the wounds and indicating the injuries took place after Farley’s death.

Documents state Littauer and Schlesinger were friends and allegedly communicated with each other Feb. 1 to form a plan to go to Farley’s home and kill him. Schlesinger went to Littauer’s home, where he allegedly gathered items to use in their planned attack that included a compound bow, broadhead tipped arrows, and a BB gun. They are then alleged to have traveled to arley’s residence on foot. Upon arriving, the two allegedly entered the residence and found Farley in the living room.

Littauer is alleged to have armed himself with the bow and shot Farley through his right arm and into his chest, which investigators say resulted in a near-instantaneous death. After Farley’s death, Schlesinger is alleged to have taken a purple and grey .22 caliber revolver Farley owned. Littauer allegedly fired eight shots from his BB gun into Littauer’s scalp.

On Feb. 5, a search warrant was issued for Littauer’s residence where investigators seized a black compound bow, black arrows, broadhead arrow tips and a BB gun.